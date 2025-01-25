DJ Unk death: Atlanta rapper dies aged 43

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DJ Unk, the Atlanta-based rapper best known for his songs “2 Step” and “Walk it Out”, has died aged 43.

The death of the rapper, born Anthony Platt on 28 November 1982, was confirmed on Facebook by his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt. She wrote: “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

The news was also announced by his former label Big Oomp Records, with a founder, Korey “Big Oomp” Roberson, writing on Instagram: “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk’. DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

The statement adds: “Hit songs such as ‘Walk It Out’ and ‘2 Step’ have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.”

A cause of death is yet to be announced at the time of writing.

open image in gallery DJ Unk peforms live in September 2024 ( Getty Images )

Speaking to XXL Magazine in 2010, the rapper confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack the year before, which he said was brought on by nonstop touring, an unhealthy diet, and drinking and smoking.

Platt told the publication: “Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”

The rapper, also known as Unk, rose to prominence in the mid-2000s after becoming a pioneer in snap music, a subgenre of crunk. The song “Walk It Out” reached number two on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Unk started out in the music industry in 1998 before being signed by Big Oomp Records in 2000. He released his debut album Beat’n Down Yo Block! in 2006 with “Walk it Out” becoming the biggest hit from the record, even inspiring a remix by Outkast’s André 3000.

His second album, 2econd Season was released in 2008. His final record Fresh off Dem Papers was released in 2017.