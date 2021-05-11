A conversation with late rapper DMX is set to air as a two-part special, in what is being billed as his final interview.

The artist, real name Earl Simmons, died on 9 April, having spent several days on life support at a New York hospital following a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

Airing on the US network TV One, the Uncensored special sees DMX talk openly about his life and personal history.

In a clip from the special shared by Good Morning America, he can be heard saying: “I always feel like I’m gonna look back on my life just before I go and thank God for every moment, for every single moment.

“Because it’s those moments, like drops of water in an ocean... when they come together you see the beauty of who you are and why you are.”

Uncensored: DMX will air Sunday, 16 May at 8pm ET on TV One, with no UK broadcast currently announced.

Over the course of his career, DMX sold millions of albums and became one of the most iconic stars of hardcore hip hop.

When news of his death broke, tributes poured in from fans and contemporaries, including Missy Elliot, Vince Staples, LeBron James, Pharrell Williams and Ava DuVernay.