Doja Cat reacts to losing her blue tick on Twitter

Doja Cat has reacted to losing her blue tick on Twitter.

The social media platform is currently in the process of removing verified checkmarks from legacy accounts that won’t pay a fee of $8 for Twitter Blue.

When a fan noticed Doja Cat’s missing blue tick, telling her that “it’s over” for her, the “Woman” singer replied, saying: “Only fans have blue ticks.”

She added: “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk announced that he was launching a “Blue” paid subscription service for users who want a blue check, and other features after an initial rollout included a wave of parody accounts posing as brands.

A previous verification system in place for the last several years used blue ticks for government officials, high-profile individuals, journalists, and other notable figures and institutions to clearly identify real people and affirm the authenticity of the account.

Under the new system, users who pay into the Blue subscription will receive a blue checkmark as well as the ability to edit tweets, upload 1080p video, and use the platform in reader mode to make it easier to read longer threads.

The platform will also begin replacing “the ‘official’ label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts”, according to the company announcement.

Many celebrity and government accounts such as The White House, LeBron James, Chrissy Teigen, William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky, and the Los Angeles Times have refused to pay for Twitter checkmarks.

The costs of keeping the check marks ranges from $8 a month for individual web users to a starting price of $1,000 monthly to verify an organisation, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account.