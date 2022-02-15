Courtney Love praises Doja Cat for ‘slaying’ cover of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’

Courtney Love has praised Doja Cat after she shared the full cover of Hole’s single “Celebrity Skin”.

The rapper and singer surprised fans with the rendition of the rock song – originally released by Love’s band in 1998 – when it was featured in a Super Bowl ad spot for Taco Bell.

“Totally enjoyable,” Love wrote on Instagram of the cover. “Doja Cat I love this and love you.”

She added: “I hope it streams the s*** and shows you can do any and all genres. Love a woman of colour SLAYING in white boys club rock. Makes me soooo happy.

“My motto is “don’t bore us ! Get to the chorus“ the same as Nirvana, cheap trick, The Beatles.”

Love claimed she and Doja Cat had been asked to remove the explicit language in order for the song to appear in the advert, but had worked hard “to keep this song about what it’s about”.

“Fringe-dwelling LA life, us against them, s****y sex work for misfits, en route to trying one’s hand at fame & what it’s like on the way/once there. That’s my only complaint,” she wrote.

“Otherwise… yasss.”

Kat Basolo, VP of creative synch at Kobalt, who represents two out of three songwriters of “Celebrity Skin” (Courtney Love and Eric Erlandson), told Variety last week that both co-writers were “involved and aware from the very beginning on the creative side”.

“To have such an iconic song being covered by such a huge contemporary artist … breathes new life into an iconic copyright,” she said.