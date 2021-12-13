Doja Cat has cancelled all of her Jingle Ball Tour shows after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Monday (13 December), the 26-year-old singer released a statement confirming that she has tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive ... and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the [tour],” Doja wrote.

“While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” she added.

“The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there.”

Doja’s update comes two days after the singer announced that she had to cancel the New York and Boston stops of the tour as “a few members” of her production crew tested positive for coronavirus.

Ever since her diagnosis, Doja Cat has changed her Twitter profile name to “my sick sad a**.” She also vented her frustration with a follow-up tweet, saying: “I’m f******* pissed.”

Soon after making the announcement, the singer went live on Instagram responding to the negative comments from fans.

“I’m so over this s***. I don’t f*** with a lot of y’all. But I do f*** with a lot of y’all...” she said, adding, “I’m just really f****** over it at this point.”

This is the second time Doja Cat has been tested positive for Covid-19.

In July 2020, she tested positive for the virus after claiming that she wasn’t scared of it.

“I got Covid. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said at the time.