Doja Cat says she instantly stopped smoking after taking acid: ‘It’s very interesting how that worked’
‘It’s unbearable to smoke one,’ singer said
Doja Cat has claimed that taking acid helped her stop smoking cigarettes.
The singer, 26, opened up about taking the hallucinogenic in a new interview.
She told Rolling Stone that it was her “last trip” that “made me quit a lot of my habits”, including smoking.
“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she said. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”
“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to smoke a cigarette since then.”
She said that it’s now “unbearable to smoke one”, adding: “It’s very interesting how that worked.”
It’s now believed the singer has quit taking the drug because of the lyrics featured in her song “I Don’t Do Drugs”, which she released in June.
They go: “Love got me f***ed up / Got me on stuck, chasin’ that rush / Had to give in, couldn’t give up/ I just want you, but I don’t do drug.”
The song is a collaboration with Ariana Grande, who will appear in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, which is released on Thursday (23 December).
