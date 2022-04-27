Doja Cat’s Elvis movie soundtrack single gets release date
Announcement comes after the 26-year-old singer/rapper debuted the track during her set at Coachella festival
Doja Cat’s new single “Vegas,” which will be leading Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie soundtrack, is set for release next weekend.
The announcement comes after the 26-year-old singer and rapper debuted the track during her set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
It was announced this week that the single, out on 6 May, will be accompanied by a full album that has been scheduled for summer by RCA Records – Elvis Presley’s label home since the late Fifties.
Live videos from Doja Cat’s Coachella performance hinted that her new song does interpolate Presley’s hit song “Hound Dog”.
According to Variety, Luhrmann attended Coachella to support Doja Cat, along with two other artists involved in the Elvis project.
The publication also reports that the film’s “album will include variations on Presley material that include contributions from a number of name artists representing different genres”.
Elvis is based on the story of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler) and his rise to fame in the 1950s, amid a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).
The film is set to premiere in cinemas on 24 June.
