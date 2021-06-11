Doja Cat has unveiled new details around her third album, Planet Her, out 25 June.

The singer also debuted a futuristic new video featuring Grimes for the single “Need to Know” where the two performers play aliens out on the town.

Planet Her will also feature guest spots from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, JID and Young Thug. Doja's already released single with SZA, “Kiss Me More”, will be on the LP as well.

“I think in the beginning, I was just trying to be solid and be what a pop artist already was: what I’d seen on TV and what I thought was the right thing to do,” the “Say So” singer and 2021 Grammy nominee reflected to Billboard last April about her fast-growing career.

“But as I move on into this Planet Her era, I want to introduce things to people as opposed to just re-create and rehash. It’s just more inspiring to start from a more innovative spot.”

“All the goofy kids, or the kids who don’t put themselves on a pedestal, or are just not normally accepted – I feel like making that example is good for those kids,” she added. “Because maybe they felt like they could never make it in an industry where everybody is so serious. It’s important that they know they have a lane.”