Doja Cat says she’s quitting music: ‘This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out’

Doja Cat has announced that she’s “quitting” music after Paraguayan fans apparently called her out for not showing enough love to their country.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (24 March), the 26-year-old singer – who is currently touring in South America – responded to fans who claimed that she “ignored” her time in Brazil.

In one tweet, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, acknowledged that she didn’t give Brazil “a good enough show” on Thursday.

“I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out,” she wrote. “I f***ing love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

However, soon after that, the singer started responding to certain now-deleted tweets which called her as the “public enemy number one,” to which the singer replied: “I’m not sorry.”

Journalist Roberto Rojas replied to Doja Cat’s message, saying: “Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans.”

(Doja Cat/ Twitter)

The singer was quick to respond, writing: “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad.”

However, after responding to more tweets, Doja Cat changed her Twitter name to: “I quit.”

She also replied to a now-deleted tweet, saying: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore. I f***ing quit I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.”

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me.”

In a follow-up tweet, Doja Cat wrote: “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

Last year, Doja Cat revealed that she is not happy with the way the music industry made her feel.

During an Instagram Live via The Neighbourhood Talk, the 26-year-old singer said that she feels like she has been doing things that she doesn’t actually want to.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd announced a slew of North American stadium concerts with Doja Cat that are set to begin in July and run until early September.

The Independent has contacted Doja Cat’s representatives for comment.