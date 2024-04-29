Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Doja Cat has condemned parents who bring children to her concerts, telling them to leave their kids at home.

On Friday (26 April), the “Paint the Town Red” singer and rapper, 28, who recently headlined Coachella, shared some choice words for parents in a series of tweets.

“Idk who the f*** you think this is but I don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf***er,” she said.

“Im rapping about cum why are you bringing your offspring to my show,” she continued in a subsequent message, before adding in a follow-up tweet: “Rappin about eatin dick and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”

The Grammy-winning artist, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is known for using her social media accounts to take aim at her fans.

Last year, she experienced a significant drop in Instagram followers after refusing to tell her fans she “loved” them.

She later responded unperturbed to the drop in Instagram followers, writing: “Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was.

“I feel free,” she said.

Doja Cat message to parents on X ( Doja Cat/X )

In a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Say So” singer discussed feeling like her fans are over-invested in her life without really knowing her.

“My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them,” Doja Cat said.

“So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense.”

Earlier this month, Doja Cat returned to Coachella to headline both week 1 and 2 of the Southern California desert music festival. She made her Coachella debut in 2022.

In 2023, she released her fourth studio album, Scarlet.

“She may troll her fans, but the rapper has never sounded more serious,” Roisin O’Connor wrote in her four-star review of the album for The Independent.

“At various points across the album, Doja Cat channels her predecessors,” O’Connor added. “Notably, though, there are zero features on this record. Scarlet holds up all on its own.”