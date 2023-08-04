Doja Cat to headline the Victoria’s Secret World Tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doja Cat has been announced to headline the Victoria’s Secret World Tour.

The event, which is part fashion show, part documentary, is going to be the lingerie company’s first return since its last televised runway show in 2018.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” Doja Cat, real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience.”

In addition to this news, Doja Cat teased that she’s been working on new music and fans can expect to hear it when the Victoria’s Secret show debuts on Prime Video on 26 September.

“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” the “Woman” singer said. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

Doja Cat’s performance at the show is expected to consist of looks she’s collaborated on with the brand.

“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” she said, referring to a nude-colored latex outfit that she worked on with Victoria’s Secret creative director Brett Alan Nelson.

“I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me,” Doja Cat added. “My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself.

To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that.”

On Friday (4 August), Doja Cat also released a new track titled “Paint the Town Red”.

The track came with a music video co-directed by the singer and Nina McNeely, based on paintings by the singer.

Earlier this year, Doja Cat also announced that she’s embarking on a North American tour this fall.

The “You Right” singer will be joined by Ice Spice and up-and-coming rapper Doechii, as they open on select dates of her 24-date run.

The Scarlet Tour kicks off on Halloween night in San Francisco and runs through 13 December, with a final show scheduled in Chicago.