Dolly Parton shares photo celebrating turning 76 in her ‘birthday suit’
Fans rushed to wish the country music legend a happy birthday
Dolly Parton celebrated turning 76 in her “birthday suit”.
The country music icon commemorated her 76th birthday yesterday (19 January) by sharing a photo in which she is wearing her “birthday suit”.
Parton shared the tongue-in-cheek post on Twitter with her 5.3 million followers.
“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” wrote the “Jolene” singer.
While the term is often used as a euphemism for being naked, Parton’s idea of a “birthday suit” is very different.
The photo sees the musician sat cross legged, dressed in a bright pink satin skirt suit over a red lace long sleeve dress.
Fans took to the comments to share their well wishes with the “national treasure”.
“Happy Birthday Dolly! You are indeed a national treasure,” wrote one person.
Another added: “HBD pretty lady have a wonderful day I like your birthday suit it suits you very well happy happy birthday dolly!”
Parton is due to release her new album – titled Run, Rose, Run – on 4 March.
The forthcoming record is a companion project to a novel of the same name that is co-authored by Parton and James Patterson.
The book will be released on 7 March.
