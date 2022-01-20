Dolly Parton celebrated turning 76 in her “birthday suit”.

The country music icon commemorated her 76th birthday yesterday (19 January) by sharing a photo in which she is wearing her “birthday suit”.

Parton shared the tongue-in-cheek post on Twitter with her 5.3 million followers.

“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” wrote the “Jolene” singer.

While the term is often used as a euphemism for being naked, Parton’s idea of a “birthday suit” is very different.

The photo sees the musician sat cross legged, dressed in a bright pink satin skirt suit over a red lace long sleeve dress.

Fans took to the comments to share their well wishes with the “national treasure”.

“Happy Birthday Dolly! You are indeed a national treasure,” wrote one person.

Another added: “HBD pretty lady have a wonderful day I like your birthday suit it suits you very well happy happy birthday dolly!”

Parton is due to release her new album – titled Run, Rose, Run – on 4 March.

The forthcoming record is a companion project to a novel of the same name that is co-authored by Parton and James Patterson.

The book will be released on 7 March.