Dolly Parton has addressed the rumours that she insured her breasts.

The 76-year-old set the record straight, stating the reports were “not true”.

The country music legend dismissed the speculation during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday (26 January).

Co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if the rumours that Parton insured her breasts were true in a conversation about how model Heidi Klum revealed she had her legs insured.

“It’s not true,” said the singer. “Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs? At that time, I said, ‘Well, maybe I should get my boobs insured since I’m famous for them’”.

Parton clarified: “It was just a joke. I didn’t do that.”

She joked: “By the way, you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs!”

In September last year, Parton opened up about various gossip items that she had heard about herself over the years.

Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“I always laugh at them,” she told the publication. “One, it shows up about every three years in the tabloids, where I’m bedridden because my boobs are so heavy that I’m crippled for life on my back.

“I just laugh. Well, they are heavy, but they haven’t crippled me yet.”

The “9 to 5” singer recalled headlines reading “DOLLY BEDRIDDEN”, which were accompanied by photographs of herself “laying on all the bed somewhere [sic]”.

“And the story is that my spine is injured or whatever. I just think, ‘Oh my lord. If they were that heavy, I’d have them changed. I’d have them lessened.”

Parton also recently spoke about how she keeps things “spicy” in her 55-year long marriage to Carl Thomas Dean.