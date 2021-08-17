Dolly Parton says she’s had ‘more credit than I deserve’ for Moderna vaccine success

Dolly Parton has claimed that her role in funding Moderna‘s coronavirus vaccine has been overstated.

The “Here You Come Again” singer donated $1 million (£724,000) towards Covid-19 research in 2020, later becoming one of the first celebrities to promote getting vaccinated as she received the Moderna jab, which her money had gone towards.

Appearing on Absolute Radio Country on Monday (17 August), Parton said that she’d funded multiple projects at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, which had been involved in developing the vaccine, in the past.

“When the pandemic came out, I just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that,” she explained.

“Mine was a small part of course, but I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us. I was happy to do that.”

When she received the vaccine, Parton riffed on her hit “Jolene” by singing: Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate ... ’cause once you dead, then that’s a bit too late.”

She also criticised anti-vaxxers, saying: “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”