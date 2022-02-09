Dolly Parton fans are calling upon the singer to be made “president” following the latest announcement regarding her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

It was announced on Tuesday (8 February) that Dollywood Parks & Resorts will cover 10 per cent of tuition fees and books “for any employee who chooses to pursue further education”.

The programme, which is launching later this month, will be available for any Dollywood worker from the first day of their employment.

Dollywood’s joint owner, Herschend Enterprises, said the programme would enable employees at all levels to follow their personal and professional dreams.

Dollywood Company president, Eugene Naughton, said: “When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place.

“We care about our hosts’ development and we want their future to grow because of love – not loans.”

Since the news broke, Parton’s fans have been praising the country singer.

‘She is a national treasure:’ Fans react after learning Dollywood will pay for employees tuition fees (Getty Images)

“Give her the White House,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “She is a national treasure.”

Many called on other stars to follow in Parton’s footsteps, with Boyhood actor Patricia Arquette replying: “Amazing!”

“@DollyParton is an example that one woman can make a difference,” one of the songwriter’s fans replied, calling her “extraordinary”.

“The world is a better and brighter place because of your kindness,” they added.

Parton jointly owns the theme park with Herschend Family Entertainment. It is located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and has been open since 1961, with Parton taking over the business in 1986.