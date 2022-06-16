‘I love all children’: Dolly Parton donates $1m to paediatric infectious disease research

‘No child should ever have to suffer,’ says country music star in her statement

Nicole Vassell
Thursday 16 June 2022 08:52
Comments
Dolly Parton receives Covid-19 vaccine as she calls on others to do the same

Dolly Parton has donated $1m to research into paediatric infectious diseases.

The “Jolene” vocalist has assisted Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with their research into infectious diseases with a specific focus on their effects on children.

“I love all children,” Parton explained in a statement. “No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

The country singer-songwriter is no stranger to using her money for good causes, as she previously donated the same amount to the research centre in April 2020 for coronavirus vaccine research.

The gift was in honour of her longtime friend, Dr Naji Abumrad, who was working there to increase scientific knowledge and advance the battle against Covid-19.

Recommended

Ultimately, her donation helped to create the Moderna vaccine, which she received herself in March 2021.

In response to Parton’s recent donation, VUMC expressed their gratitude and stated that it would be used to “accelerate their work”.

Dolly Parton and Dr Naji Abumrad

(Dolly Parton)

“We are deeply honoured by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission,” said Dr Mark Denison, professor of paediatrics.

“For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in