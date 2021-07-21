Dolly Parton shares rare glimpse of husband Carl as she recreates 1978 Playboy shoot

Dolly Parton has shared a rare glimpse of her husband Carl while recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for his birthday.

Parton announced on social media that she had fulfilled her earlier promise to recreate the cover when she turned 75 years old. While dressed in a strapless bodysuit and pink bowtie, and topped off with bunny ears, Parton explained in a video how she surprised her husband.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” she joked. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy Magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.

“I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that.”

Parton said that she had recreated the photoshoot and presented both her vintage Playboy cover and the recreated shoot to her husband.

“In the first one, I was kind of a butter-ball,” Parton joked. “Well I’m string cheese now! But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope.”

Parton then shared a picture of herself giving her husband the gift, providing fans with a rare glimpse of the back of his head.

Dolly Parton presents her rarely seen husband Carl with her two ‘Playboy’ shoots (Instagram)

Despite being married since 1966, Parton and husband Carl Dean, a retired businessman, have rarely been photographed together, with Dean preferring to stay out of the spotlight. Parton has even joked that Dean has only seen her perform once in his life.

In March, Parton went viral after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine – a Covid-19 vaccine that she personally helped finance.