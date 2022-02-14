Dolly Parton vows to release rock album if she’s inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame
‘I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock ’n’ roll album’
Dolly Parton has vowed to record a “great rock album” if she is inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
The country music star is on a list of nominees who could potentially be inducted into the revered music museum later this year.
Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, Beck, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, the Euythmics, Eminem and A Tribe Called Quest are also among the artists being considered.
Speaking to Billboard about her surprise nomination, Parton said: “I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I’ve never thought of myself as being rock ’n’ roll in any sense of the word – but I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had, and I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm.
“But I don’t know how they judge that. I’m not expecting that I’ll get in. But if I do, I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock ’n’ roll album – which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing.”
The “Jolene” singer added: “This may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”
The ceremony will take place in May.
