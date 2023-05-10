Dolly Parton reveals star-studded tracklist for first-ever rock album

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton has finally given fans a release date and tracklist for her forthcoming rock album, Rockstar.

The country music star announced her intention to record a rock album upon her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

“If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it,” she said at the time.

Staying true to her word, Parton revealed a star-studded, 30-song tracklist on Tuesday (9 May) for the album of rock ‘n’ roll covers and original songs, which will be released 17 November.

Rockstar features a Beatles reunion for “Let It Be”, Lizzo and her famous flute on “Stairway To Heaven”, and Miley Cyrus joins her godmother on “Wrecking Ball”.

Sting, Chris Stapleton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett and Steven Tyler are among the other featured artists.

(Vijat Mohindra)

“I’m so excited to finally present my first rock n’ roll album, Rockstar!” Parton said in a statement.

“I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

See the full track listing for Rockstar below:

“Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

“World on Fire”

“Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

“Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

“Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

“Long As I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)

“Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

“I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

“What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

“Purple Rain”

“Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

“I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

“Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

“Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

“Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

“Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)

“Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

“Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

“We Are the Champions”

“Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

“What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

“You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

“Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

“Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

“I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

“Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

“Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Fans can pre-order Rockstar now.