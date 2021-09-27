Dolly Parton has delighted fans after she announced she had joined TikTok.

The “Jolene” singer shared her first post on the video-sharing app on Sunday (26 September), earning her 500,000 followers in one day.

In the video, an energetic Parton was seen sitting down by her keyboard, before telling the camera: “Why hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!

“I just dropped in to say everything’s gonna be OK, you keep the faith,” she continued, before singing the words: “Woo woo woo woo woo woo woo, if I can do it so can you… I believe in you.”

Fans were thrilled to see the 75-year-old singer on the platform, with Parton’s first video being widely shared across Twitter.

“Dolly Parton is on tiktok I can now announce that all my depression is gone,” one fan joked on Twitter, while another said: “DOLLY PARTON IS ON TIKTOK, I REPEAT, DOLLY PARTON IS ON TIKTOK, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

On TikTok, one of Parton’s followers said that her joining the platform had “cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul”.

Author John Green commented: “Really needed to hear that everything is going to be OK today. Thank you Dolly!”

“THE LEGEND HAS ENTERED THE CHAT,” another comment read, while one fan wrote: “My god nothing has ever brought me more joy than this video.”