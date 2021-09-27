Dolly Parton tells fans that ‘everything’s gonna be OK’ in first ever TikTok video
‘This cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul,’ one commenter wrote
Dolly Parton has delighted fans after she announced she had joined TikTok.
The “Jolene” singer shared her first post on the video-sharing app on Sunday (26 September), earning her 500,000 followers in one day.
In the video, an energetic Parton was seen sitting down by her keyboard, before telling the camera: “Why hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!
“I just dropped in to say everything’s gonna be OK, you keep the faith,” she continued, before singing the words: “Woo woo woo woo woo woo woo, if I can do it so can you… I believe in you.”
Fans were thrilled to see the 75-year-old singer on the platform, with Parton’s first video being widely shared across Twitter.
“Dolly Parton is on tiktok I can now announce that all my depression is gone,” one fan joked on Twitter, while another said: “DOLLY PARTON IS ON TIKTOK, I REPEAT, DOLLY PARTON IS ON TIKTOK, THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
On TikTok, one of Parton’s followers said that her joining the platform had “cured my acne, paid off my debt, healed my psoriasis and fed my soul”.
Author John Green commented: “Really needed to hear that everything is going to be OK today. Thank you Dolly!”
“THE LEGEND HAS ENTERED THE CHAT,” another comment read, while one fan wrote: “My god nothing has ever brought me more joy than this video.”
