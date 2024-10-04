Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino farewell tour due to health issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Donald Glover has officially canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino tour dates in North America as well as the UK and European leg.

The multi-hyphenate singer and actor, 41, announced the “difficult decision” on X on Friday (October 4).

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” Glover wrote. “After being assessed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.

“My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” he added. “With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

He noted that “tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

“I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support,” the “This Is America” rapper said.

The news comes a month after he initially announced his plans to postpone the rest of the dates on his North American tour in order to focus on his “physical health.”

At the time, he originally told fans to “hold on to your tickets,” saying that he would be honoring “ALL tickets” for the “dates in North America when they are rescheduled.”

Glover was only about a month into the farewell tour, which began in Oklahoma in August.

open image in gallery Donald Glover canceled the remainder of his North American and full UK/European tour ( Getty Images )

He was expected to make stops in several other major North American cities before heading to Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

The tour, which is his first in five years, was scheduled to conclude on February 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Glover has not yet said whether he plans on canceling his Australian and New Zealand dates.

The tour is in support of his two final albums – Atavista and Bando Storm and the New World – released under his Childish Gambino persona.

Atavista is a “finished” version of his surprise 2020 album 3.15.20, while Bando Storm and the New World serves as the soundtrack to an upcoming film of the same name.

The five-time Grammy-winning artist confirmed his plans to retire Childish Gambino in July after the release of his two final projects.

Both have been well-received by critics, with The Independent’s Louis Chilton praising the latter for being as “great as it is unwieldy” in his four-star review.