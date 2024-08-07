Drake drops surprise 100gb music dump after Kendrick Lamar beef

Support truly

Drake has surprise-dropped 100 gigabytes of data, including three new songs, on a website called 100 Gigs for Your Headtop.

The Canadian star confirmed the release was legitimate after sharing a screenshot of the site to his Instagram Stories, while his record label OVO Sound also posted it to social media.

The three new tracks are included in a folder titled “1_New” and feature “It’s Up”, a collaboration with Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Housekeeping Knows” with Latto, and “Blue Green Red”.

Elsewhere, behind-the-scenes clips show Drake on the shoot for the “Hotline Bling” music video, or working in the studio with Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da. All of the content is available to download from the site.

Drake has been relatively quiet since his very public feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar reached its pinnacle around May.

After years of subtle digs broke out into all-out war, the pair released a flurry of diss tracks – from Lamar’s “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA” to Drake’s “Family Matters”.

Kendrick Lamar (left) was widely considered the winner of his rap beef with Drake ( Getty Images )

Lamar quickly returned fire with “Meet the Grahams” and his kill-shot, “Not Like Us”. While Drake came back with “The Heart Part 6”, Lamar’s final salvo is widely considered to be the song that solidified his victory.

It has since become a contender for song of the summer after debuting at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Drake popped up on two tracks on producer Gordo’s new album, Diamonte, and made a surprise appearance at PartyNextDoor’s concert in Toronto, where it was announced that the duo would release a collaborative album this autumn.

Drake’s last album, For All the Dogs, in October last year. It received mixed reviews from critics, with many taking issue with the lyrical content.

“At times, there are snatches of the ‘old Drake’ – the way he interpolates a haunting flip of the Frank Ocean bootleg on ‘Virginia Beach’ brings to mind the cloudy textures and hazy samples of his early work,” wrote Nadine Smith in her two-star review for The Independent.

“But more often than not, Drake just sounds old, as his heartbreak calcifies into something harder, and more sinister.”