Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Drake revealed his own feud with music critic Anthony Fantano on Instagram Friday (16 September).

The rapper posted the angry DMs he sent Fantano on his Instagram Story after the critic, who is a popular YouTuber, pretended he had received a vegan cookie recipe from him.

“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” the messages Drake sent read, mimicking Fantano’s style of reviewing out of 10.

“And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Fantano had previously scored Drake’s latest album Honestly, Nevermind a “Not Good” out of 10 back in June. It is unclear why the Canadian musician chose to message Fantano his rebuke now.

On Thursday (15 September), Fantano – who describes himself as the “internet’s busiest music nerd” – released a video entitled, “Drake Slid Into My DMs”.

However, Fantano took the opportunity to parody the messages he received, sharing doctored DMs that showed Drake offering the critic a vegan cookie recipe.

(Instagram)

The video seemed to prompt Drake to share the real DMs, which Fantano responded to on Twitter saying: “That b**** shared the salty ass DM to over 100 million people [crying laughing emojis].”

On Instagram Live after Drake posted the screenshot, Fantano seemed to allude to Drake’s friendship Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown. “Why is Drake messaging me? I’m not 18 years of age. That’s kinda weird,” he said.

He concluded: “C’mon dude, you leaked your own DMs onto the internet. That’s sad. That’s pathetic. I don’t even have a million followers. How do you let me get under your skin like that?”