Representatives for Drake have denied a false rumour that the artist was arrested in Sweden.

“Free Drake” began trending on social media late on Thursday (14 July), as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.

Drake’s representatives have now confirmed to multiple outlets that the rumour is false.

Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis quoted Drake’s team as saying: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

Last month, the rapper dropped a surprise new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind.

The Canadian star released the album at midnight on Friday 17 June, having only announced it a few hours before.

Fans, however, were shocked by the change in musical direction on the album.

Unlike the rest of Drake’s music, Honestly, Nevermind has been described as fitting into the house music or electronic genre – making it a radical departure from the likes of 2018’s Scorpion or last year’s Certified Lover Boy.

Drake was also recently seen joining the Backstreet Boys on stage in Toronto for a live rendition of the 1999 hit “I Want It That Way”.

The rapper, who was born and raised in Toronto, shared his own memory of “I Want It That Way”, telling audiences that was “the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool”.

Honestly, Nevermind is available to stream now.