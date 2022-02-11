Drake places £1.2m worth of bets on Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl
Rapper has put his money behind the Los Angeles Rams
Drake has placed a huge bet on the outcome of this weekend’s Super Bowl.
The 2021 NFL season comes to a climax this Sunday (13 February) with the Cincinnati Bengals going up against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
In a post shared to his Instagram account, the Canadian rapper shared a screenshot of two separate bets he has placed on the game.
The bets come to a total of $1.6m (£1.18m). He has put a $600,000 (£442,000) bet on the Rams winning the game, and another $1m (£737,000) specifically related to Rams player Odell Beckham Jr’s performance during the match.
The 35-year-old captioned the post: “All bets are in on the family.”
Many fans took to the comments of the post to wish Drake luck, while others remarked on the huge sum.
“Lend me a quid mate,” wrote one user. While another added: “Damn.”
“Big numbers,” wrote a third person.
Five hip hop legends will perform during this weekend’s halftime show.
In October last year, it was announced that Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together during the sporting event.
A three-minute trailer for their joint performance was released last month.
The five musicians together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. Eminem leads with 15 trophies.
