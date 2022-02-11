Drake has placed a huge bet on the outcome of this weekend’s Super Bowl.

The 2021 NFL season comes to a climax this Sunday (13 February) with the Cincinnati Bengals going up against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a post shared to his Instagram account, the Canadian rapper shared a screenshot of two separate bets he has placed on the game.

The bets come to a total of $1.6m (£1.18m). He has put a $600,000 (£442,000) bet on the Rams winning the game, and another $1m (£737,000) specifically related to Rams player Odell Beckham Jr’s performance during the match.

The 35-year-old captioned the post: “All bets are in on the family.”

Many fans took to the comments of the post to wish Drake luck, while others remarked on the huge sum.

“Lend me a quid mate,” wrote one user. While another added: “Damn.”

“Big numbers,” wrote a third person.

Five hip hop legends will perform during this weekend’s halftime show.

In October last year, it was announced that Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together during the sporting event.

A three-minute trailer for their joint performance was released last month.

The five musicians together have a combined 44 Grammy Awards. Eminem leads with 15 trophies.