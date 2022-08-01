Drake cancels Young Money Reunion show after testing positive for Covid

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake has cancelled the anticipated Young Money Reunion shown with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne after testing positive for COVID-19.

The show, which marked the third day of the rapper’s October World Weekend event in his home town of Toronto, Canada, was due to take place this evening (1 August).

On his Instagram Story Monday, Drake wrote that he was “truly devastated” to have tested positive for the virus. He added that the show would be rescheduled to the “SOONEST date possible”.

He concluded the post saying: “I love you all and I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)”.

The previous days of the festival were headlined by the All Canadian North Stars (28 July) and Lil Baby and Chris Brown (29 July).

Fans previously raged at the artists over ticket prices soaring up to CA$1480 (£958) due to Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system, per NME.

He’s the second musician in recent weeks to face criticism over ticket prices due to Ticketmaster’s system, which acts in a similar way to Uber’s “surge” pricing corresponding to demand.

Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).

Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).

In a statement sent to The Independent, a Ticketmaster representative wrote: “Dynamic pricing is about capturing more value for the artist at the initial onsale, vs that value going to people reselling tickets on the secondary market.

“While people may have had a very different impression, overall 18% of Springsteen’s U.S. tour tickets sold for under $99 [£81], and only 1% of tickets sold for more than $1,000 [£814].”