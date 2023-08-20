Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drake issued a warning to a fan after a book was thrown at him on stage.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper and singer was performing in San Francisco as part of his It’s All A Blur tour on Friday (18 August) when he became the latest musician to be pelted while performing.

During the show, an audience member threw a copy of Drake’s poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness at him.

While the book went straight for the 36-year-old’s head, Drake smoothly caught the book in one hand.

“You’re lucky I’m quick,” he told the crowd, in a video captured on social media. “Would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face.”

In recent months, a number of high-profile musicians have been on the receiving end of items thrown at them on stage.

In June, Bebe Rexha needed stitches in her face after being hit in the face by a flying phone, while Ava Max said she scratched the inside of her eye when someone jumped onto the stage and slapped her days later.

Pink, too, received a bizarre gift from a fan after a crowd member threw a bag containing her mother’s ashes at her during a recent show in London.

After asking: “Is this your mom?”, Pink told the audience: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

This prompted discussion about the boundaries between fans and artists, with Charlie Puth and Adele among those criticising the behaviour.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” Puth tweeted. “It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

Performing as part of her Las Vegas residency, Adele told the crowds: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”