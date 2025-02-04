Drake’s dad reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy wins for 'Not Like Us' diss track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has reacted to Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy wins for his chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us.”

Lamar, 37, won big during the Sunday (February 2) event, taking home five trophies, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his hit, which includes lyrics accusing Drake of being a pedophile.

While Drake, 38, has yet to publicly address Lamar’s victories, his 70-year-old dad has.

“I don’t care enough about that s***,” Graham told TikToker Joy of Everything when asked about Lamar’s wins after the Grammys. “Ain’t got nothing to with me. All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bulls***.”

When asked what he thought of the award show overall, he simply responded: “Excellent.”

In Lamar’s victory speech for Record of the Year, he dedicated his win to Los Angeles, mentioning the fire-affected neighborhoods of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

Kendrick Lamar won both Song and Record of the Year for his 'Not Like Us' diss track ( Getty Images )

“We gonna dedicate this one to the city,” he said. “This is my neck of the woods, that’s held me down since [I was] a young pup. Since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that, you know in order to do records like these.”

Giving a shout-out to “all the people and all the families out in the Palisades and Altadena,” Lamar said: “This is a true testament that we gonna continue to restore this city.”

On “Not Like Us,” which the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist released last May, Lamar makes multiple references to Drake’s alleged interactions with younger women.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” Lamar raps in one line.

He goes on to mock the “God’s Plan” artist’s studio album Certified Lover Boy, taunting: “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

The song’s artwork even features an aerial shot of Drake’s mansion with sex offender targets overlaid.

Drake responded quickly, dropping his track “The Heart Part 6.” In the song, he denies Lamar’s accusations, rapping: “I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with.

“Just for clarity, I feel disgusted / I’m too respected / If I was f***** young girls, I promise I done been arrested / I’m way too famous for the shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson / Clearly there’s a deeper message / Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected,” he adds.

Last month, Drake sued his own record label, Universal Music Group — which also represents Lamar — for defamation over “Not Like Us.”

Though Lamar is not named in the suit, the filing claims that Universal knew the pedophilia allegations were false but “chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”

It additionally claims that Universal “approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track” that was “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response.”

In a statement, UMG told The Independent: “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist—let alone Drake—is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”