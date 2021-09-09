Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Kanye West’s Donda in three days

Drake’s new music album Certified Lover Boy has out-streamed Kanye West’s album Donda.

According to Alpha Data, a music business intelligence platform that provides chart analytics, Drake’s album out-streamed Donda’s entire first week in just three days.

West’s album was surprise-released on 29 August, while Drake released his on Friday 3 September.

From the date of its release up until Sunday 5 September, Certified Lover Boy was streamed over 430 million times in the US, while Donda clocked in 423 million streams in its first eight days of release.

Certified Lover Boy currently ranks second in its history for the biggest streaming debut, behind Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion, which pulled in just over 725 million streams in its first week.

Last month, West and Drake’s feud escalated, following the “Toosie Slide” rapper’s 2018 accusation that West leaked private information to Pusha T about his son, whose existence was previously unknown to the public.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West shared a picture of a Google Maps screenshot that seemingly showed Drake’s home in Toronto, Canada.

The image was soon taken down, but not before it was shared across social media.

In response, the Canadian rapper posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story showing himself driving his super-car around Toronto while laughing and smiling.

He also appeared to reference the incident in his new song “7am on Bridle Path”, on which he raps: “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/ Instead of just a post out of desperation.”

