Drake announces new tour to begin the day Kendrick Lamar plays Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake has announced that he will kick off his new tour of Australia on the same day that Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform his Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Canadian rapper’s first Australian tour in eight years will commence on February 9, the same day his rival Lamar will be performing his high-profile show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The two musicians have been embroiled in a feud for much of the past year.

Drake made the announcement during a livestream on Sunday night (November 24) with Félix Lengyel, a Quebec streamer.

He did not make a connection between the opening date and the Super Bowl. Drake went on to say that the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

“I’m just going to go to Australia for now. It’s been eight years,” he said. “I love it there.”

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in a long-running feud ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, Drake claimed that their shared record label secretly gamed the system to artificially inflate Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us”, in which the Compton rapper accuses the former child star of being a “certified pedophile.”

Drake also claimed the label worked to suppress his own music.

In an eyepopping court filing obtained by The Independent, Drake , born Aubrey Drake Graham, says Universal Music Group (UMG) used a network of bots, in conjunction with a so-called pay-to-play scheme, to “manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” with Lamar’s smash hit song “ Not Like Us ,” all to Drake’s detriment.

Lamar, meanwhile, recently surprise released his sixth album GNX.

Fans were quick to identify developments in his feud with Drake. They singled out the fact that last May, Drake released a diss track about Lamar titled “The Heart Part 6,” which co-opted its title from Lamar’s series of “Heart” songs.

GNX includes Lamar’s own song “heart pt. 6,” an indication that Lamar has decided not to recognize Drake’s song. The track itself doesn’t comment on the feud.

Elsewhere Lamar tackles the controversy that arose after his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was announced, to the chagrin of fellow rapper Lil Wayne. On “wacced out murals,” the opening track of GNX, Lamar references a classic Lil Wayne album from 2008 as he raps: “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

A few bars later, he adds: “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me / All these n***** agitated / I’m just glad it’s on their faces / Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated / Old-a** flows trying to convince me that you they favorite.”

The lyrics reference the fact that Lamar’s success in being chosen to perform at the Super Bowl inadvertently let down Lil Wayne, who had been hoping to perform at the event in his hometown of New Orleans.

Additional reporting by Associated Press