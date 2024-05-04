Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The ongoing battle between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar has reached new heights as they released diss tracks within minutes of each other on Saturday morning (4 May).

Thirty-seven-year-old Canadian artist Drake released “Family Matters”, made up of three parts, in which he accuses Lamar’s pro-Black activism of hypocrisy. In the track he also accuses him of alleged domestic violence, and of “begging” the Tupac estate to sue Drake for his use of AI versions of the late rapper in a diss track.

He didn’t stop there as he went on to diss A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Future, and Metro Boomin.

But Lamar hit back within minutes, releasing “Meet The Grahams” his third diss track this week, in which he accused the rapper of harbouring a secret daughter, and of having a series of addictions to gambling, alcohol, drugs, sex, and spending.

Drake responded with an Instagram story immediately responding to claims he had a hidden daughter, writing: “Nahhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me...these guys are in shambles.” Alongside this were laughing emojis and a selfie.

The rapper kicked off the latest battle round as he rapped, “You just actin’ like an activist, it’s make believe, don’t even go back to your hood and plant no money trees,” accusing Lamar of hypocrisy and performative activism.

“You the Black messiah wifin’ up a mixed queen,” he added, referring to Lamar’s childhood sweetheart and fiancée, Whitney Alford who is of mixed heritage. The rapper previously attacked Lamar for questioning his racial identity as a mixed-race man and accused him of hypocrisy due to his choice of partner.

Kendrick Lamar (left) and Drake ( Getty )

He took aim at rapper and former collaborator Future saying he made him “sick to my stomach”, called record producer Metro Boomin “f***ing lame”, and mocked musician Rick Ross for taking Ozempic, a diabetes drug associated with weight-loss. “Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy” he taunted.

He denied ordering a cease and desist on Lamar, insisting such an order “is for h*es”. He raps: “You called the Tupac estate and begged ‘em to sue me and get that s*** down.”

In perhaps his most controversial lyric, heard over the end of the song as the music tails off, he adds: “They hired a crisis management team, to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen. The picture you painted ain’t what it seems.”

The remarks about Lamar’s family appeared to be the focus, as the caption to his social media post promoting the song read: “Stop trying to piece together what I know and go pick up the pieces of your broken home.”

The “Humble” rapper responded within 20 minutes, as he warned: “You f**ked up the minute you called out my family’s name.”

After accusing Drake of having enemies in his own entourage in “6:16 in LA” he suggested the rapper go to therapy for a litany of addictions in “Meet The Grahams”.

“You got gambling problems, drinking problems, pill-popping and spending problems, bad with money, whore house. Therapy’s a start.”

Pusha T previously claimed that Drake had a secret son in his track “The Story of Adidon”, an allegation which was later revealed to be true. Lamar added more fuel to the fire as he suggested that the rapper also had a secret daughter.

“You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come,” he rapped.

