Drake: ‘Drunk’ rapper filmed teasing NBC Sports news crew for trying to wrap up interview at Kentucky Derby
‘You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,’ he said
A “drunk” Drake was filmed teasing a news crew at the Kentucky Derby as they attempted to wrap up an interview.
The Canadian rapper was at the horse-racing event with his friend and rellow rap star Jack Harlow, who was being interview by NBC Sports.
Drake walked into shot and worked his way into the segment, telling the reporters: “I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,. And we’re drunk.”
He then clarified: “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”
After the pair discussed what bets they had placed, Drake noticed the camera crew signalling for the reporters to wrap things up.
However, the rapper teased them, stating: “You can’t give it the wrap it up signal. What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”
The reporter, having to think on his feet, replied: “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.’”
“Hold On, We're Going Home” is a song released by Drake in 2013.
The pair were at the event to film a music video for their collaboration “Churchill Downs”, which is named ater a famous Kentucky Derby racecourse. Harlow is a native of Louisville where the event takes place.
