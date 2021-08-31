Lil Nas X parodies Drake artwork for Certified Lover Boy

Lil Nas X launched a dig at Drake, sharing a parody of the album artwork for the Canadian pop star’s forthcoming album.

Drake confirmed yesterday (30 August) that his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, will be released later this week.

The artist shared a picture of the album cover to Instagram. The picture features 12 different iterations of the “pregnant woman” emoji.

Lil Nas X, whose next album Montero is also arriving in September, shared a picture to his own social media page which seemed to poke fun at Drake’s artwork.

The parody closely resembled Drake’s image, with the pregnant women instead being replaced by pregnant men.

Nas X previously enjoyed a similar dig at Drake before the release of his first album, sharing a spoof of the album artwork for 2013’s Nothing Was The Same back in 2019.

The “Old Town Road” rapper isn’t the only person to have mocked the Certified Lover Boy artwork, either.

Fans shared their thoughts about the image on social media, with one branding the cover “abysmal”.

Another described the emoji-themed artwork as “offensively bad”, while someone else stated that it was “the worst cover art to ever exist”.

Certified Lover Boy will be released on 3 September.