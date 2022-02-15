Drake has won more than $1m in Bitcoin after placing a bet for the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI finals on Sunday.

The 35-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of his wager on Instagram.

The rapper bet on the Rams to win outright, along with placing two other bets which were centered around Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

In the Certified Lover Boy rapper’s bet for the Rams, he spent $472,364 (£349,074) with a payout of $713,244 (£527,083).

Drake bet on Beckham Jr to score at least one touchdown and tally more than 62.5 yards during his playing time. He spent $393,636 (£290,895) with a payout of $846,288 (£625,402).

All of Drake’s winnings total up to a grand total of $1.4m (£1.03m).

Drake also posted a tribute to Beckham Jr, who co-starred with the rapper in the music video of his famous track “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

“I wish I got my flowers when everything wasn’t rosy/ How I’m supposed to smell em when everyone’s being nosy/ Pictures of me victorious they making with Adobe make me thankful that a trophy was never what made me cosy,” Drake wrote in the caption of the post.

“For now I just want to feel something/ After that I wanna heal something/ And after that I wanna build something/ But today I just fulfilled something,” he added.

Beckham Jr was quick to respond back on Drake’s post.

He wrote: “FOREVER BROTHER!! Lol I was gon get u ur money brother. Cherish this forever.”

During the game, Beckham Jr did score the first touchdown, but he only tallied 52 receiving yards before being sidelined with a knee injury.