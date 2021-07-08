Dua Lipa, AJ Tracey and David Beckham were among the celebrities to celebrate England’s historic win over Denmark during Wednesday (7 June) night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

Following a tense start in which Denmark scored the first goal, England went on to win the game 2-1, progressing the national team to their first major final since 1966.

From her home in Los Angeles, British singer Lipa hosted an England party in which she served guests Dip Dab sweets and a platter of chocolate biscuits.

“IT’S COMING HOME,” she wrote on Instagram, dressed in a red and white dress and with red crosses painted on her face.

David Beckham watched the match live from Wembley Stadium, later congratulating Gareth Southgate’s team for their performance.

“Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history…. Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it… what a night,” he wrote.

Also in the stadium was AJ Tracey, who wrote: “I’ve lost my voice, it’s f***ing coming home. The atmosphere in Wembley was crazy.”

This Country star Daisy May Cooper was also in attendance, writing on Instagram that she’d been offered promotional tickets by Heineken only for them to fall through on the day.

Instead, she bought her own tickets, attending with brother Charlie Cooper and fellow comedian Tim Key, sharing a picture of herself swearing at a Heineken sign with the caption: “Here’s your advertising.”

Liam Gallagher tweeted along during the game, tweeting: “C’mon England” and praising Phil Foden before adding the obligatory comment of “it’s coming home” post-match.

TV judge Robert Rinder posted: “Walking through london…The flag of St George cloaked around people of every background, race & religion. United & dancing in joy. It’s coming home.”

Meanwhile, Adele treated fans to a rare look in her Los Angeles home as she celebrated the moment Harry Kane scored England’s second goal from a rebounded penalty.