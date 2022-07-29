Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dua Lipa has apologised to fans after “unauthorised fireworks” were set off in the crowd at her Toronto concert this week.

Towards the end of the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s show on Wednesday night (27 July), three people suffered minor injuries after fireworks went off inside the Scotiabank Arena.

Videos posted by attendees online showed people running for cover.

“I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The artist said that she and her team are “shocked and confused” by the incident.

Venue owner Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment said in a statement that it was working with police to investigate the “reckless and dangerous act”.

The singer is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, which finishes in Perth, Australia, on 16 November.

Concerns over fan safety have been at a high after 10 people died and thousands were injured during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, last November, when the crowd surged towards the stage.

(Instagram)

Scott is a main defendant in more than 380 lawsuits that have been filed by Astroworld victims and attendees, with billions of dollars sought in damages from Scott, Live Nation, Contemporary Services Corp, Apple, and others.

The suits allege that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable.

All the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The rapper has also consistently denied knowing how dangerous the situation was during his performance.

Earlier this year, Scott launched a new event safety initiative, Project HEAL, committing $5m (£3.9m) worth of funding.

The initiative was labelled a “PR stunt” by the grandmother of the youngest Astroworld victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount.