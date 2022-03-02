Dua Lipa sued for copyright infringement by reggae band over hit song ‘Levitating’
Lawsuit claims that Lipa had ‘access’ to the band’s song before she created ‘Levitating’
Dua Lipa says social media is a ‘breeding ground for hate’
Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement by a Florida-based reggae band Artikal Sound System, for allegedly stealing her hit song “Levitating” from their 2017 track “Live Your Life.”
In the lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court, the band reportedly claims that the English singer’s hit song, which spent 68 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 chart, was taken from their lesser-known track.
According to Billboard, the complaint was “very short” and didn’t contain details as to exactly how Lipa had stolen the South Florida band’s song. The lawsuit alleged that “Levitating” and “Live Your Life” were so similar that it was “highly unlikely” for Lipa’s song to be “created independently”.
The lawsuit also claims that the singer had “access” to Artikal Sound System’s song before she created “Levitating”.
The suit does not explain why and how the Future Nostalgia artist heard their song.
The Independent has contacted Dua Lipa's representatives for comment.
The pop singer is currently touring around the world for her Future Nostalgia Tour.
Originally announced in December 2019 and scheduled to take place from April to June of the following year, the tour was postponed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform in UK cities from 15 April to 3 May. She is currently performing shows in the US.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.