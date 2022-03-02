Dua Lipa sued for copyright infringement by reggae band over hit song ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa is being sued for copyright infringement by a Florida-based reggae band Artikal Sound System, for allegedly stealing her hit song “Levitating” from their 2017 track “Live Your Life.”

In the lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court, the band reportedly claims that the English singer’s hit song, which spent 68 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 chart, was taken from their lesser-known track.

According to Billboard, the complaint was “very short” and didn’t contain details as to exactly how Lipa had stolen the South Florida band’s song. The lawsuit alleged that “Levitating” and “Live Your Life” were so similar that it was “highly unlikely” for Lipa’s song to be “created independently”.

The lawsuit also claims that the singer had “access” to Artikal Sound System’s song before she created “Levitating”.

The suit does not explain why and how the Future Nostalgia artist heard their song.

The Independent has contacted Dua Lipa's representatives for comment.

The pop singer is currently touring around the world for her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Originally announced in December 2019 and scheduled to take place from April to June of the following year, the tour was postponed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform in UK cities from 15 April to 3 May. She is currently performing shows in the US.