Dua Lipa announces release date for new single ‘Houdini’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dua Lipa has announced the release date for her highly anticipated new single, “Houdini”.

Lipa unveiled the news of her upcoming single on Instagram on Wednesday (1 November). “Houdini” will release on 9 November at 11pm GMT.

In the weeks leading up to her announcement, the “Don’t Start Now” singer had uncharacteristically cleared her Instagram grid, but intermittently shared singular photos and teasers that were deleted shortly after they were posted.

One of them was an up-close photo of a gold key in her mouth, a nod to the famous Hungarian-American illusionist artist Harry Houdini.

Meanwhile, her official X/Twitter account remained untouched, with all of her past tweets still posted, including her Tuesday (31 October) post, which included a teaser video for her new music.

“Sign up,” Lipa wrote, alongside a link to pre-order her single, “Houdini”.

This marks the first new solo music released by the Grammy-winning artist since her 2020 Future Nostalgia record.

Dua Lipa cover art for ‘Houdini’ (Dua Lipa / Instagram)

She has, however, since dropped collaborative songs, including her hit feature “Dance the Night Away” written for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, as well as 2022’s “Potion” with rapper Young Thug.

In an update last year on her At Your Service podcast, Lipa told Elton John that her third album was halfway finished. She later told Variety in November 2022 that “it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive”.

“So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme,” she added. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

More to follow