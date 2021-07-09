Dua Lipa is being sued for sharing a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram.

On 6 July, Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against the “Physical” singer, accusing her of copyright infringement, Billboard reports.

They write that Lipa shared one of their photos, in which the singer is leaving an airport in a large hat, “without permission or authorisation”.

The photo was posted in February 2019 to her Instagram account, with Integral Images noting that the musician uses her platform on the social media page as a marketing tool.

“The Account is monetised in that it contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase Defendant’s content, Defendant profits from these activities,” the complaint reads.

Integral Images is seeking $150,000 (£108,000) in damages, coverage of litigation costs and attorney fees and an order preventing the singer from committing future acts of copyright infringement.

The Independent has contacted Lipa’s representative for comment.

The British singer is not the first celebrity to be sued for resharing paparazzi images of themselves on social media, with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber facing similar lawsuits in 2019.