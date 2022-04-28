Dua Lipa tickets are still available for this weekend’s London and Liverpool shows

Kicking off the May bank holiday, Dua Lipa will play shows in Liverpool and London over the weekend as part of the UK leg of her Future Nostalgia tour, with last-minute tickets still available for both gigs.

After being postponed and rescheduled three times due to Covid since 2019, the artist’s much-anticipated tour finally opened on home soil on 16 April in Manchester.

Met with a packed house, Lipa – clad in a pink Balenciaga catsuit with matching gloves – told fans: "We’ve been waiting so long, so long to put this show on. We’ve moved it and postponed it and finally, we’re here."

The British singer is fresh off a 27-stop US tour, as well as critical success at both the Brit Awards and the Grammy Awards, where Lipa’s second album won for Best Pop Vocal Album while also receiving nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Playing venues in Birmingham, Leeds, Dublin, Newcastle and Glasgow over the last few weeks, the singer will bring her UK tour to a close over the weekend with one show in Liverpool at M&S Bank Arena on Friday 29 April and two concerts in London at the O2 on Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 May.

How to get last minute tickets

The remaining tickets for her Liverpool show on Friday can be bought on Ticketmaster and are priced between £40.50-£81, while there are also tickets to still buy for the show on Viagogo for £136.

Tickets for her London show at the O2 on Monday 2 May can also be bought on Viagogo, costing between £95 and £179. You can also find tickets from £85.50 for the first London gig on the O2’s official ticket source AXS.

Last minute tickets are also still up for grabs on Viagogo for Dua Lipa’s final gig of the UK Future Nostalgia tour on 3 May in London, priced between £107 and £136. On AXS, seats are available for £51.86-£174.38.