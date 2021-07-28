ZZ Top’s longtime bassist and backing vocalist Dusty Hill has died, aged 72.

The news was confirmed by Hill’s bandmates, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard.

In a statement, they said: “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.”

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’

“You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

There is no news yet on the cause of death, but Hill recently had a hip injury that forced him out of a number of live shows.

Hill can be heard on all of the band’s signature songs including “Gimme All Your Lovin” and “Eliminator”.

The band were inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.