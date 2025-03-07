Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

D’Wayne Wiggins, who was a founding member of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died. He was 64.

Wiggins sang and played guitar in the band, which he formed in Oakland, California, in 1986 with his brother Raphael Saadiq (born Charles Ray Wiggins) and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley.

In a statement posted on social media, the Wiggins family said: “With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones.

“Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

The statement continued: “D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

It concluded: “For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! performing in Nashville, Tennessee in 2014 ( Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for IEBA )

Wiggins was born on February 14, 1961. He was born in West Oakland and raised in East Oakland, attending Castlemont High School.

At the age of 25, he founded Tony! Toni! Toné! with his brother, who also sang and played bass, and his cousin on drums.

They released their debut album, Who?, in 1988, featuring the single “Little Walter,” which topped the soul charts. 1990 follow-up The Revival included the new jack swing hit “Feels Good”.

The group enjoyed their biggest commercial success with 1993’s Sons of Soul, which went double platinum. They released their fourth and final album, House of Music, in 1996 before splitting.

In 2000, Wiggins released his solo album, Eyes Never Lie, which featured collaborations with Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish, Jamie Foxx and Carlos Santana and is credited as influencing the development of the neo soul genre.

In 2003, Wiggins appeared on the track “Diary” from Alicia Keys’s album The Diary of Alicia Keys. The song was nominated for a Grammy.

In 2023, Tony! Toni! Toné! reunited for the “Just Me and You Tour” of the US to mark the thirtieth anniversary of Sons of Soul. It was the group’s first tour in twenty-five years.