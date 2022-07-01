Eagles: Brawl breaks out in VIP section of crowd as band perform ‘Take it Easy’ at BST Hyde Park

Rock band were performing the notoriously chilled out song when the fighting started

Louis Chilton
Friday 01 July 2022 17:05
Comments
Eagles return to Paris

Footage has circulated on social media of a shocking brawl in the crowd at a recent Eagles gig.

The band were performing in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday 26 June as part of the BST festival event series.

When the Eagles began to play their 1972 hit “Take it Easy”, a fight reportedly broke out within the Diamond VIP section of the crowd.

Fan-captured video footage appears to show multiple people within the VIP section physically scrapping with one another.

Security guards can then be seen attempting to intervene, while stunned concert-goers look on.

Recommended

Eagles at BST Hyde Park on 26 June 2022

(Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

The cause of the disturbance has not been ascertained.

Eagles are just one of the big-name acts to have graced the Hyde Park stage in recent weeks. Adele will be appearing today (1 July) and tomorrow (2 July).

Elton John performed at the venue last week, delivering one of his last ever UK concerts as part of the ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

In a four-star review of the gig for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “John’s voice has grown beefier with age, and he cleverly steers clear of any falsetto.

“On stage, he is joined by old pals whom he takes care to introduce and hype up mid-show: Ray Cooper on percussion; Nigel Olsson on drums; Davey Johnstone on guitar. Playing together since the Seventies, they don’t miss a beat – and all of them match their frontman’s vigour.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in