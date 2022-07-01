Footage has circulated on social media of a shocking brawl in the crowd at a recent Eagles gig.

The band were performing in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday 26 June as part of the BST festival event series.

When the Eagles began to play their 1972 hit “Take it Easy”, a fight reportedly broke out within the Diamond VIP section of the crowd.

Fan-captured video footage appears to show multiple people within the VIP section physically scrapping with one another.

Security guards can then be seen attempting to intervene, while stunned concert-goers look on.

Eagles at BST Hyde Park on 26 June 2022 (Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

The cause of the disturbance has not been ascertained.

Eagles are just one of the big-name acts to have graced the Hyde Park stage in recent weeks. Adele will be appearing today (1 July) and tomorrow (2 July).

Elton John performed at the venue last week, delivering one of his last ever UK concerts as part of the ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

In a four-star review of the gig for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “John’s voice has grown beefier with age, and he cleverly steers clear of any falsetto.

“On stage, he is joined by old pals whom he takes care to introduce and hype up mid-show: Ray Cooper on percussion; Nigel Olsson on drums; Davey Johnstone on guitar. Playing together since the Seventies, they don’t miss a beat – and all of them match their frontman’s vigour.”