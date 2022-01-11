Rapper Earl Swavey has died at the age of 26.

Representatives confirmed to Pitchfork that the musician died in Los Angeles. No cause is currently known.

A cousin of Jay Rock, Swavey took up rapping at an early age and released his first mixtape Business Before Pleasure in 2013.

Citing the likes of 50 Cent and Rick Ross as inspirations, Swavey soon came to the attention of ASAP Yams who became his mentor.

Yams later died in 2015 at the age of 26 from a drug overdose. Months earlier, he, Swavey and G Perico released the song, “London Drugs”.

Swavey previously said about his relationship with Yams: “He would send me Christmas gifts and always look out for my mom and ask if she needed anything. I could call him anytime and he would always answer, no matter what. I definitely gained some wisdom from him.”

Swavey went on to collaborate with the acclaimed but imprisoned 03 Greedo, as well as Mozzy and SOB x RBE.

Vince Staples has led tributes to Swavey. He wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace to the great Earl Swavey.”

Fenix Flexin also wrote alongside a picture of the pair: “Crazy bro sum good memories w u fsholy , another LA legend gone too soon.. Rest in power Earl Swavey.”