Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MPs and music industry figures have offered their support to an indie band facing legal action from the owner of easyJet over their similar names.

Easy Life, a five-piece indie group formed in 2017 and signed to Island Records the following year, announced earlier this month that they were being sued by the airline’s parent company, easyGroup, after being accused of being “brand thieves”.

EasyGroup has claimed that the band, formed of Murray Matravers, Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Alexander Berry and Jordan Birtles, is infringing the rights of online retailer Easylife because their name is too similar.

Easylife is an independent website that licenses its name from easyGroup for an annual fee. The legal action intends to force Easy Life to change their name.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (3 October), the band members of Easy Life issued a statement telling their followers they had “worked hard to establish [their] brand” and believe that they have not affected Easylife’s business.

The band added: “They’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. Although we find the whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation.”

In response, several fans and public figures have been sharing messages of encouragement to the musicians, while condemning easyJet and EasyGroup for the legal action.

“Massive PR own goal by easyJet... how about supporting young artists rather than crushing them with corporate greed?” Kevin Brennan, Welsh Labour MP for Cardiff West, posted to X/Twitter.

Tom Watson, UK Music chair and deputy Labour leader, remarked: If this is true then it’s an absolute outrage. easyJet, what on earth are you doing?”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Hi @easyJet, why are you suing a young band to change their name?” Tom Gray, the chair of music creators’ association The Ivors Academy, wrote.

“They’ve been performing as Easy Life for eight years and you trademarked it last year. They’ve traded under it and they don’t compete in anything like the same area. So why are you doing it? Seems cruel here.”

(Getty Images)

Harriet Harman, the Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham, offered public support for the band on social media. Reposting Gray’s message, she added a note urging the airline to cease their legal action.

“Hi easyJet please confirm that you are withdrawing the legal action launched against my constituents’ band Easy Life forthwith,” she wrote.

Jon Ashworth, the Labour MP for Leicester South, also threw his weight behind the band’s cause, tweeting: “This is ludicrous from @easyJet – you’ve got my full support @easylife – I’ll do all I can to help.”

Gray also defended the band’s use of a font and colour that resembles easyJet for a piece of merchandise.

“Honestly, folk sharing this thinking @easylife are bang to rights: It is a t-shirt parodying a flight itinerary.”

EasyGroup said in a statement last week: “With reference to the brand thief Mr Matravers and his fellow band members who have decided to use our brand, easyLife, without permission.

“We have a long established record of legally stopping thieves from using our brands and I am confident we will stop Mr Matravers.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Easy Life and EasyGroup for comment.