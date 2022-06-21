Ed Sheeran sets new chart record after being named 2021’s most played artist
Singer-songwriter’s hit ‘Bad Habits’ was the year’s most-played song
Ed Sheeran has broken a new chart record after being named the most played artist of 2021 in the UK.
The singer-songwriter was awarded the distinction by PPL, the music licencing organisation that monitors airplay data captured from radio stations, TV channels, and public performance locations such as offices, shops, bars, nightclubs, music venues and festivals.
As well as being the most played artist of the year in the UK, his hit single “Bad Habits” was also the most played song.
Back in 2017, Sheeran had attained a similar distinction, being the overall most played artist as well as boasting the year’s most played single, “Shape of You”.
This makes Sheeran the first artist to have earned both titles in the same year on two occasions.
Adele is the only other artist to have done this once, back in 2011 (the single being “Rolling in the Deep”).
“Congratulations to Ed Sheeran for having the UK’s most played track of 2021 and being the UK’s most played artist of 2021,” said PPL CEO Peter Leathem.
“His chart-topping success over the last five years is a testament to not only the quality of his output but also the strength of UK music at a time when the global music landscape is more competitive than ever.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies