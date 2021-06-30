Ed Sheeran has revealed he plays a prank on his friend Courteney Cox whenever he visits her home in Los Angeles.

The musician is currently taking part in a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. As well as performing original songs, including his new single “Bad Habits”, the 30-year-old is being interviewed by Corden and getting involved in some of the show’s comedy skits.

During an interview with Corden on Monday 28 June, he revealed that a recurring prank started when, during one visit, the Friends star showed off her Amazon Alexa digital assistant, with which she could order items with a simple voice command.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Ed, isn’t this wonderful? This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this,” Sheeran said.

“So she walks out of the room and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’”

Sheeran said the first mask he ordered was actually discovered by Cox’s assistant.

“She opened the post and she finds this mask, and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that,’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed,” Sheeran said.

“And Courteney comes up and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’”

Sheeran said Cox eventually got to the bottom of things, but since then he has ordered her a gimp mask every time he comes to visit, meaning she has around 12 of them.

“I hide them in people’s bedrooms so they’ll go in a drawer and find this leather S&M mask,” he admitted.

Corden shared a video with the audience of Cox wearing one of the masks to celebrate Sheeran’s 30th birthday, as she says they’ve been useful during the pandemic: “Thank you so much for all the protection, these have really come in handy.”

Sheeran also gave one to Corden as a present while on the show. His residency continues for the rest of the week.