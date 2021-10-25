Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating ahead of his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The singer, whose fifth album Equals is released on Friday (29 October), had been due to take part in a week of live promo, including a turn as the musical guest on next Saturday’s (30 October) SNL.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Sheeran said that he hoped to take part in all his planned interviews and performances from home.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” wrote the “Shape of You” singer.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

However, despite Sheeran’s promise to still perform from home, reports suggest that Saturday Night Live are looking for an artist to replace him.

According to Page Six, producers are “scrambling” to find a musician with a similar style to Sheeran – such as Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber – although they may still let him perform over video.

“Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something SNL does,” a source said. “The show likes to have the performer in studio.”

Sheeran had planned to appear on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music live show to play new songs from Equals, as well as respond to questions from fans.

The artist has hailed his new album as “really personal”, saying his life changed in the past few years after his marriage and the birth of his daughter.

The singer was plunged into the spotlight in 2011 following the launch of his chart-topping single “The A Team” released in September that year.