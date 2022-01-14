Ed Sheeran has submitted a request to build a crypt underneath the chapel on his estate in Suffolk, England.

The 30-year-old singer plans to put the crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.

In 2019, the “Bad Habits” singer received approval to build a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” on his sprawling estate which has been dubbed “Sheeranville”.

According to the design statement submitted by architects Donald Insall Associates at the time, Sheeran wants to use the chapel for key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and social gatherings, and hopes it will provide a peaceful place for guests.

The application, which was submitted to the East Suffolk Council in December 2021, states that the addition of the crypt would be 1.8 metres by 2.7 metres big. The wording inside a rectangle on designs, on the ground floor of the chapel, reads “burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)”.

Sheeran is still awaiting a decision for his application.

Last month, Sheeran said that he is on a mission to “rewild” as much of the UK as he can.

He said he hopes to be able to buy vast areas of land in the country so he can plant more trees, in order to make up for the carbon footprint caused by his job.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” Sheeran told BBC Radio London. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.”

The English singer also revealed that he has turned his own estate into a “wildlife meadow”.

“I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs,” Sheeran said.

“The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on.”