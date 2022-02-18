Ed Sheeran’s request to build crypt at his Suffolk estate has been approved

Ed Sheeran’s request to build a crypt underneath the chapel on his estate in Suffolk, England has been approved.

The 31-year-old singer submitted a request to put the crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate, which has been dubbed “Sheeranville”.

The application, which was submitted to the East Suffolk Council in December 2021, states that the crypt would be 1.8 metres by 2.7 metres.

The crypt, which is believed to be big enough for two bodies, will be accessed via a stone slab underneath the boat-shaped chapel on Sheeran’s land.

In 2019, the “Bad Habits” singer received approval to build a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” on his sprawling estate.

According to the design statement submitted by architects Donald Insall Associates at the time, Sheeran wants to use the chapel for key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and social gatherings, and hopes it will provide a peaceful place for guests.

(ITV)

The wording on the design documents reads: “Burial zone beneath (penetration through slab).”

In December 2021, Sheeran said that he is on a mission to “rewild” as much of the UK as he can.

He said he hopes to be able to buy vast areas of land in the country so he can plant more trees, in order to make up for the carbon footprint caused by his job.

The English singer also revealed that he has turned his own estate into a “wildlife meadow”.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” Sheeran told BBC Radio London. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.”